COVID-19 claims 30 more lives, infects 860 new people in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic claimed another 30 lives in the last 24 hours and infected 860 people across Punjab, taking the death toll to 5,510 in the province.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province had reached 175,051.

The P&SHD confirmed that 546 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 4 in Kasur, 8 in Sheikhupura, 6 in Nankana Sahib, 44 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Jehlum,16 in Gujranwala, one in Narowal, 16 in Hafizabad, 28 in Sialkot, 42 in Gujrat, 56 in Faisalabad, 5 in Toba Tek Singh, 4 in Chiniot,15 in Jhang,11 in Sargodha, 2 in Mianwali, 14 in Multan, 2 in Vehari, one in Lodharan, 2 in Khanewal, 7 in Dera Ghazi Khan, one in Rajanpur, 2 in Bahawalpur, one in Bahawalnagar, 11 in Rahimyar Khan, one in Okara, one in Pakpattan and 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 3,370,828 tests for COVID-19 so far while 163,752 confirmed cases have recovered altogether in the province.

The department asked all concerned to contact 1033 immediately if any persons finds symptoms of coronavirus.