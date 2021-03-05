UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 30 More Lives, Infects 860 New People In Punjab

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:08 PM

COVID-19 claims 30 more lives, infects 860 new people in Punjab

The COVID-19 pandemic claimed another 30 lives in the last 24 hours and infected 860 people across Punjab, taking the death toll to 5,510 in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic claimed another 30 lives in the last 24 hours and infected 860 people across Punjab, taking the death toll to 5,510 in the province.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province had reached 175,051.

The P&SHD confirmed that 546 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 4 in Kasur, 8 in Sheikhupura, 6 in Nankana Sahib, 44 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Jehlum,16 in Gujranwala, one in Narowal, 16 in Hafizabad, 28 in Sialkot, 42 in Gujrat, 56 in Faisalabad, 5 in Toba Tek Singh, 4 in Chiniot,15 in Jhang,11 in Sargodha, 2 in Mianwali, 14 in Multan, 2 in Vehari, one in Lodharan, 2 in Khanewal, 7 in Dera Ghazi Khan, one in Rajanpur, 2 in Bahawalpur, one in Bahawalnagar, 11 in Rahimyar Khan, one in Okara, one in Pakpattan and 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 3,370,828 tests for COVID-19 so far while 163,752 confirmed cases have recovered altogether in the province.

The department asked all concerned to contact 1033 immediately if any persons finds symptoms of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Hafizabad Khanewal Mianwali Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Styen is optimistic about his return to Pakistan t ..

2 minutes ago

MSB Educational Institute Haidery and Nazaafat Com ..

9 minutes ago

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Ridicules Belarus' Req ..

3 minutes ago

Two drug peddlers arrested; 1300 grams heroin, 133 ..

3 minutes ago

IRSA releases 84,400 cusecs water

3 minutes ago

ANF seizes 2,698 kg drugs worth US$ 87,716 mln in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.