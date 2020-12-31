COVID-19 claims 31 more lives, 654 cases reported on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The COVID-19 claimed another 31 lives in the province whereas 654 new cases were reported on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 claimed another 31 lives in the province whereas 654 new cases were reported on Thursday.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 137,949 while the total deaths were recorded 4,013.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 374 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, two in Sheikhupura,one in Nankana Sahib, 92 in Rawalpindi, 36 in Jehlum, four in Gujranwala, four in Hafizabad, two in Mandi Bahauddin,14 in Sialkot, one in Narowal, three in Gujrat,11 in Faisalabad, five in Toba Tek Singh, nine in Jhang, six in Layyah, one in Chineot,13 in Sargodha, seven in Mianwali, two in Khoshab, one in Bhakkar,12 in Multan, four in Vehari, six in Khanewal, one in Lodharan, two in Dera Ghazi Khan, 24 in Bahawalpur, six in Rahimyar Khan, three in Muzaffargarh, four in Okara, one in Pakpatan and 3 new cases were reported in Sahiwal during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,440,693 tests for COVID-19 so far while 123,269 confirmed cases recovered in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 255 hospitals across the province where 8,253 beds were reserved for the COVID-19 patients as 3,692 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 434 beds occupied so far.

The Punjab health department allocated 643 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 309were in use while 334 were spare so far.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.