UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 31 More Lives, 654 Cases Reported On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 03:15 PM

COVID-19 claims 31 more lives, 654 cases reported on Thursday

The COVID-19 claimed another 31 lives in the province whereas 654 new cases were reported on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 claimed another 31 lives in the province whereas 654 new cases were reported on Thursday.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 137,949 while the total deaths were recorded 4,013.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 374 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, two in Sheikhupura,one in Nankana Sahib, 92 in Rawalpindi, 36 in Jehlum, four in Gujranwala, four in Hafizabad, two in Mandi Bahauddin,14 in Sialkot, one in Narowal, three in Gujrat,11 in Faisalabad, five in Toba Tek Singh, nine in Jhang, six in Layyah, one in Chineot,13 in Sargodha, seven in Mianwali, two in Khoshab, one in Bhakkar,12 in Multan, four in Vehari, six in Khanewal, one in Lodharan, two in Dera Ghazi Khan, 24 in Bahawalpur, six in Rahimyar Khan, three in Muzaffargarh, four in Okara, one in Pakpatan and 3 new cases were reported in Sahiwal during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,440,693 tests for COVID-19 so far while 123,269 confirmed cases recovered in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 255 hospitals across the province where 8,253 beds were reserved for the COVID-19 patients as 3,692 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 434 beds occupied so far.

The Punjab health department allocated 643 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 309were in use while 334 were spare so far.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bhakkar Hafizabad Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Toba Tek Singh Vehari From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Initially Rs300,000 will be provided to poor fo ..

12 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,730 new COVID-19 cases, 1,435 reco ..

23 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund follows up on implementation of pro ..

23 minutes ago

Qureshi invites Japanese investors to invest in Pa ..

24 minutes ago

PM approves online agri dashboard to monitor food ..

11 minutes ago

American tennis player Querrey handed suspended fi ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.