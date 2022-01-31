Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 31, 2022 | 11:16 AM

The NCOC data shows that 7048 new positive cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 31st, 2022) Pakistan reported 31 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Monday.

The data showed that 61,077 tests were conducted yesterday while positivity ratio remained 11.53 percent. It also showed that 1423 patients of Coronavirus are still in critical condition.

According to Radio Pakistan, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, crackdown against unvaccinated people and non-compliance of Covid-19 SOPs was expedited.

The district administration officials on Sunday paid surprise visits to business centers, public places, inter district transport bus stops and wedding halls to check the vaccination certificates of people.

They also administered second dose to partially vaccinated people at public transport terminals and markets. The administrative officials visited wedding halls on ring road Peshawar to ensure the limit allowed by NCOC.

The district administrations are also convincing the public to get booster doses to make themselves safe from possible attack of new variant of coronavirus.

