Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

(@Abdulla99267510)

The NCOC data shows that 1,360 new patients of virus surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2022) Pakistan reported 31 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the NCOC said that 1,360 new patients of virus surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.

The official data showed that there was positivity ratio of 3.26 per cent across the country.

The data showed that 41,597 tests were conducted yesterday out of which 1360 remained positive while 1302 patients are in critical condition.