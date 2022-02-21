UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims 31 More Lives In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 21, 2022 | 12:46 PM

Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

The NCOC data shows that 1,360 new patients of virus surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2022) Pakistan reported 31 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the NCOC said that 1,360 new patients of virus surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.

The official data showed that there was positivity ratio of 3.26 per cent across the country.

The data showed that 41,597 tests were conducted yesterday out of which 1360 remained positive while 1302 patients are in critical condition.

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter

Recent Stories

PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in ..

PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in Swat

1 hour ago
 Swiss leaks expose many strongmen, spies all aroun ..

Swiss leaks expose many strongmen, spies all around world

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st February 2022

4 hours ago
 PSL 7 Match 29 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United ..

PSL 7 Match 29 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will ..

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>