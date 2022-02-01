Covid-19 claims 32 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

(@Abdulla99267510)

The NCOC data shows that 5,327 new positive cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2022) Pakistan reported 32 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The data showed that 55,202 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained 9.65 percent. It also showed that 1500 patients of Coronavirus are still in critical condition.

On January 28, National Command and Operation Center announced to extend existing Non-pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) till 15th of next month.

As per notification, fresh review will be carried out on 10th of next month. All federating units are requested to issue notifications and disseminate to all concerned at priority.

Meanwhile, National Command and Operation Center has urged general public to ensure vaccination and follow SOPs to contain new variant of coronavirus ‘Omicron’.

NCOC said new variant Omicron continues spreading countrywide NCOC and stressed to take special care of elderly as admissions and mortality rate is higher in older people.