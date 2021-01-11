UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 32 More Lives, Over 1,877 New Cases Reported

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 01:19 PM

COVID-19 claims 32 more lives, over 1,877 new cases reported

The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday reached 35,246 as 1,877 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,402 people recovered from it during the last 24 hour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday reached 35,246 as 1,877 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,402 people recovered from it during the last 24 hours.

Thirty two corona patients had lost their lives out of which 29 were under treatment in hospitals and three others in their respective homes or quarantines, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). It added that out of the total 32 deaths during last 24 hours 17 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 294 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 45 percent, ICT 34 percent, Bahawalpur 45 percent and Lahore 32 percent.

The maximum oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID-19 patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Peshawar 53 percent, Multan 36 percent, Karachi 35 percent and ICT 29 percent.

Some 34,524 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 10,571 in Sindh, 13,396 in Punjab, 5,798 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,546 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 537 in Balochistan, 349 in GB, and 327 in AJK.

Around 458,371 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 504,293 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 8,489, Balochistan 18,412, GB 4,880, ICT 39,242, KP 61,424, Punjab 145,508 and Sindh 226,338.

About 10,676 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 3,699 perished in Sindh among six of them died on Sunday, Three of them died in hospital and Three out of the hospital. 4,272 in Punjab had died with 12 deaths in past 24 hours, all of them perished in the hospital on Sunday. 1,740 in KP where 12 of them died in hospital on Sunday, 441 in ICT where two of them died in the hospital on Sunday, 188 in Balochistan, 101 in GB and 235 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 7,122,538 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 625 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,812 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

