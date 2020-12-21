UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 34 More Lives, 505 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 04:13 PM

COVID-19 claims 34 more lives, 505 new cases reported in Punjab

The pandemic of COVID-19 claimed another 34 precious lives in 24 hours, while 505 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The pandemic of COVID-19 claimed another 34 precious lives in 24 hours, while 505 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday across the province.

According to data shared by Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 131,933, while so far the total number of deaths in the province has been recorded as 3,638 altogether.

P&SHD confirmed that 309 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,6 in Kasur, 1 in Sheikhupura,38 in Rawalpindi,1 in Attock,1 in Jehlum, 8 in Gujranwala,2 in Mandi Bahauddin,1 in Hafizabad,3 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal,24 in Gujrat,18 in Faisalabad, 2 in Toba Tek Singh,8 in Jhang,4 in Multan,7 in Lodharan,2 in Vehari,1 in Khanewal,2 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Mianwali,13 in Khoshab,16 in Bhakkar,3 in Layyah,11 in Bahawalpur,4 in Bahawalnagar,6 in Muzaffargarh,7 in Rahimyar Khan, 1 in Pakpatan and 6 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,299,887 tests for COVID-19 so far ,while 119,998 confirmed patients recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment have been made available in 242 hospitals across the province whereas 8,329 beds have been reserved for COVID-19 patients and 3,786 beds were equipped with oxygen facility.To date 528 beds were occupied and rest were vacant.

The Punjab Health Department allocated 669 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province from which 330 ventilators are in use, while 339 ventilators were free so far.

So far 2,778 frontline healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus. Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

People should wash their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselves from COVID-19 andcontact helpline 1033 on feeling symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged.

