UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims 37 More Lives In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 08, 2022 | 12:11 PM

The NCOC data shows that  2799 new positive cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2022) Pakistan reported 37 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Tuesday.

The NCOC data showed that 2799 new positive cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

According to statistics, 52,327 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained 5.34 percent.

>