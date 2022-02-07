Covid-19 claims 38 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

(@Abdulla99267510)

The NCOC data shows that 3338 positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2022) Pakistan reported 38 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Monday.

The official data shared by NCOC showed that 3338 positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

The data also showed that 44, 779 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained 7.45 percent and 1684 patients of Coronavirus are still in critical condition.