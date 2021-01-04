COVID-19 claims 39 deaths, infects 1,895

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 04:03 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Total active COVID-19 cases across the country on Monday reached 35,722 with 1,895 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,797 corona patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), about 39 corona patients, 35 under treatment in hospitals and four at their homes or quarantines, died on Sunday. Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by the Punjab.

Out of 39, 28 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 308 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in Multan (42 percent), Islamabad Capital Territory (42 percent), Peshawar (32 percent) and Lahore (35 percent).

The oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per the patient's medical requirement) were also occupied in four cities, including ICT (33 percent), Karachi (32 percent), Peshawar (58 percent) and Multan (33 percent).

Some 30,139 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 11,473 in Sindh, 10,073 in Punjab, 5,104 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,560 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 485 in Balochistan, 188 in GB, and 256 in AJK.

Around 442,457 patients have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 488,529 corona positive cases have been detected so far, including AJK 8,357, Balochistan 18,247, GB 4,867, ICT 38,263, KP 59,484, Punjab 140,714 and Sindh 218,597.

About 10,350 deaths have been recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion. Some 3,611 perished in Sindh, 17 of them died on Sunday - 15 in hospitals and two out of the hospital.

Out of total 4,124 deaths in Punjab, 15 patients died in past 24 hours - 13 in hospitals and two out of hospital. About 1,675 corona patients have died in KP so far, Three of them in hospitals on Sunday, 428 in ICT with Four in hospitals on Sunday, 185 in Balochistan, 101 in GB, and 226 in AJK scummed to the deadly virus.

A total of 6,849,867 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 626 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,747 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country as on date.

