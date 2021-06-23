COVID-19 claims 39 live, infects 930 more in past 24 hours

The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 33,005 with 930 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,338 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 33,005 with 930 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,338 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Thirty-nine corona patients have died during past 24 hours, all of whom were under treatment in the hospitals, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in Sindh followed by the Punjab.

Out of the total 39 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 19 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 2,173 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care among four of them admitted in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 2.043 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Islamabad 22 percent, Lahore 21 percent, Bahawalpur 26 percent and Multan 27 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Swabi 35 percent, Gilgit 42 percent, Karachi 24 percent and Muzaffarabad 19 percent.

Around 262 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 45,519 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 13,243 in Sindh, 17,709 in Punjab, 8,482 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,378 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 920 in Balochistan, 305 in GB, and 482 in AJK.

Around 895,690 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 950,768 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 20,019, Balochistan 26,776, GB 5,850, ICT 82,431, KP 137,247, Punjab 345,251 and Sindh 333,194.

About 22,073 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,358 have perished in Sindh among 14 of them died in hospitals on Tuesday.

10,672 in Punjab had died with 13 deaths occurred in hospitals during past 24 hours.

4,280 in KP where six of them died in hospitals on Tuesday, 775 in ICT, 303 in Balochistan among two of them died in the hospitals on Tuesday, 111 in GB among three of them died in the hospitals on Tuesday and 574 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospitals on Tuesday.

A total of 14,232,960 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,415 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.