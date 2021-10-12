UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 4 Lives With 15 New Infections In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 04:25 PM

As many as four more Corona patients have died while 15 new cases were tested positive with the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as four more Corona patients have died while 15 new cases were tested positive with the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Health Authority on Tuesday, among the new cases, five belonged to Rawalpindi Cantt, three each from Gujar Khan and Potohar town, while one each case was reported from Chakwal, Taxila, Kahuta and Rawal town.

"Presently 19 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,23 in Institute of Urology,7 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and two in Holy Family Hospital ", the report said.

The report updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition,28 stable and 21 on oxygen support.

"As many as 2,873,543 people including 42,965 health workers and 2,830,578 other citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus while the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 1.58 per cent in the district," it added.

