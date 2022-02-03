Covid-19 claims 42 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

(@Abdulla99267510)

The NCOC data shows that 5,830 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2022) Pakistan reported 42 more deaths due to Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Thursday.

The NCOC said that 5,830 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the country in a single day.

According to statistics issued by National Command and Operation Center, 59786 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained 9.75 percent. the data showed that 1,590 patients of Coronavirus are in critical condition.

Punjab is at the top in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The data showed that till now 13,201 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,849 in Sindh 6,023 in KP, 982 in Islamabad, 760 in Azad Kashmir, 368 in Balochistan, and 189 in GB.