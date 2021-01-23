UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 43 Lives, Infects 1,927 More In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 02:56 PM

COVID-19 claims 43 lives, infects 1,927 more in 24 hours

The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in the country on Saturday reached 35,063 with 1,927 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,737 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in the country on Saturday reached 35,063 with 1,927 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,737 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Forty three corona patients, 40 were under treatment in hospital and three in their respective homes or quarantines died on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Sindh followed by the Punjab.

It added that out of the total 43 deaths during last 24 hours 28 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 38 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 38 percent, Bahawalpur 32 percent and Lahore 34 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Peshawar 44 percent, Multan 36 percent, Karachi 40 percent and Rawalpindi 27 percent.

Around 301 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan.

Some 40,403 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 6,760 in Sindh, 18,729 in Punjab, 6,664 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,860 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 624 in Balochistan, 445 in GB, and 321 in AJK.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Died Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

Farmers to avail Rs 5000/acr subsidy on sugarcane ..

8 seconds ago

Russia's RDIF Reaches Agreement to Produce COVID-1 ..

10 seconds ago

Brick kiln workers to get social security cards

4 minutes ago

Russian Health Facilities to Receive 17Mln COVID-1 ..

4 minutes ago

Pandemic forces Jordanian children into labour mar ..

4 minutes ago

Africa with a twist: Paris chef Sacko cuisine wins ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.