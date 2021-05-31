COVID-19 claims 43 lives, infects 2,117 more people

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 59,033 with 2,117 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,919 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Forty-three corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 41 of whom were under treatment in hospital and two out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 43 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 15 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 3,947 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 4.05 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

According to John Hopkins Bloomberg school of Public Health, the percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven't been tested yet.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 29 percent, Lahore 35 percent, Bahawalpur 32 percent and Multan 70 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Bahawalpur 35 percent, Swabi 41 percent, Karachi 37 percent and Multan 50 percent.

Around 448 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

Some 52,223 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 15,916 in Sindh, 22,109 in Punjab, 8,116 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,636 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,391 in Balochistan, 413 in GB, and 642 in AJK.

Around 841,241 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 921,053 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 19,232, Balochistan 25,148, GB 5,578, ICT 81,195, KP 132,549, Punjab 339,686 and Sindh 317,665.

About 20,779 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,020 have perished in Sindh among four of them died in hospital and two out of hospital on Sunday.

9,999 in Punjab had died with 17 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. However, all of the deceased expired lin the hospital.

4,073 in KP where 13 of them died in hospital on Sunday, 760 in ICT among three of them died in the hospital on Sunday, 277 in Balochistan among one of them died in the hospital on Sunday, 107 in GB and 543 in AJK among three of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Sunday.

A total of 13,221,581 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 4,280 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.