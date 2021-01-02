UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 43 More Lives, 733 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Sat 02nd January 2021 | 05:03 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 claimed another 43 lives in the province whereas 733 new cases were reported on Saturday.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 139,341 while the total deaths were recorded 4,085.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 435 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, nine in Kasur, six in Sheikhupura, eight in Nankana Sahib, 51 in Rawalpindi,19 in Jehlum, seven in Gujranwala, three in Hafizabad, 19 in Mandi Bahauddin, 10 in Sialkot, two in Narowal, 17 in Gujrat, 22 in Faisalabad,four in Toba Tek Singh,16 in Jhang,one in Chineot, six in Sargodha, eight in Mianwali,13 in Multan, one in Khanewal, one in Lodharan, one in Dera Ghazi Khan,38 in Bahawalpur, three in Bahawalnagar, four in Rahimyar Khan, two in Rajanpur, one in Okara, two in Pakpatan and 17 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,472,892 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 124,125 confirmed cases recovered in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 255 hospitals across the province where 8,253 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients as 3,692 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 417 beds occupied so far.

The Punjab health department allocated 643 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 327 ventilators were in use while 316 were spare so far.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masksbesides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

