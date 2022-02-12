Covid-19 claims 44 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

(@Abdulla99267510)

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) says that 3019 new positive cases of Coronavirus surfaced in the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2022) Pakistan reported 44 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Saturday.

The NCOC data showed that 3019 new positive cases of Coronavirus surfaced in the country in a single day.

The data also showed that 56,260 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained five point three six percent.