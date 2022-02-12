UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims 44 More Lives In Pakistan In Last 24 Hours

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2022 | 11:44 AM

Covid-19 claims 44 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) says that 3019 new positive cases of Coronavirus surfaced in the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2022) Pakistan reported 44 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Saturday.

The NCOC data showed that 3019 new positive cases of Coronavirus surfaced in the country in a single day.

The data also showed that 56,260 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained five point three six percent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Diplomats Start Leaving Ukraine - Source t ..

Russian Diplomats Start Leaving Ukraine - Source to Sputnik

1 minute ago
 KP FSA cracks down continue on adulterated Mafia

KP FSA cracks down continue on adulterated Mafia

1 minute ago
 Minus 12 temperature recorded in Kalam: Met Office ..

Minus 12 temperature recorded in Kalam: Met Office

1 minute ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held the fifth bi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held the fifth birthday anniversary of the mont ..

25 minutes ago
 By-Polls in 13 districts of KP on Feb 13

By-Polls in 13 districts of KP on Feb 13

4 minutes ago
 RPT - No Hostilities in Ottawa Amid Ongoing Protes ..

RPT - No Hostilities in Ottawa Amid Ongoing Protests Against COVID-19 Restrictio ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>