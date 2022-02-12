Covid-19 Claims 44 More Lives In Pakistan In Last 24 Hours
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2022 | 11:44 AM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2022) Pakistan reported 44 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Saturday.
The NCOC data showed that 3019 new positive cases of Coronavirus surfaced in the country in a single day.
The data also showed that 56,260 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained five point three six percent.