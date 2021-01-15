COVID-19 claims 45 deaths, over 2,417 new corona cases reported

(@FahadShabbir)

The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday reached 34,169 with 2,417 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,072 people recovered from the coronavirus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday reached 34,169 with 2,417 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,072 people recovered from the coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Forty-five corona patients, 38 of whom were under treatment in hospital and seven in their respective homes or quarantines died on Thursday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh.

It added that out of the total 45 deaths during last 24 hours 22 patients died on ventilators. No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 322 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 49 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 31 percent, Bahawalpur 55 percent and Lahore 34 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Peshawar 48 percent, Multan 38 percent, Karachi 36 percent and Rawalpindi 27 percent.

Some 40,359 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 13,008 in Sindh, 14,710 in Punjab, 6,163 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,153 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 568 in Balochistan, 390 in GB, and 367 in AJK.

Around 469,306 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 514,338 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 8,567, Balochistan 18,515, GB 4,882, ICT 39,749, KP 62,719, Punjab 147,593 and Sindh 231,953.

About 10,863 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 3,755 perished in Sindh among 11 of them died on Thursday, Six of them died in hospital and Five out of the hospital. 4,370 in Punjab had died with 22 deaths in past 24 hours, 20 of them perished in the hospital and two out of the hospital on Thursday. 1,762 in KP where 10 of them died in hospital on Thursday, 449 in ICT, 189 in Balochistan among one of them died in hospital on Thursday, 101 in GB and 237 in AJK where one of them succumbed to the deadly virus on Thursday.

A total of 7,284,009 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 630 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,794 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.