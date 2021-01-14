UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 46 Deaths, Over 3,097 New Corona Cases Reported

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 12:29 PM

The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday reached 33,869 with 3,097 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,284 people recovered from the coronavirus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday reached 33,869 with 3,097 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,284 people recovered from the coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Forty-six corona patients, 40 of whom were under treatment in hospital and six in their respective homes or quarantines died on Wednesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh.

It added that out of the total 46 deaths during last 24 hours 28 patients died on ventilators. No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 328 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 56 percent, Peshawar 32 percent, Bahawalpur 55 percent and Lahore 36 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Peshawar 50 percent, Multan 33 percent, Karachi 37 percent and Rawalpindi 28 percent.

Some 41,574 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 14,519 in Sindh, 14,411 in Punjab, 6,207 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,264 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 555 in Balochistan, 380 in GB, and 238 in AJK.

