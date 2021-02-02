COVID-19 claims 46 lives, 424 new cases reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed another 46 precious lives in 24 hours whereas 424 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday across the province which turned the death toll to 4,793.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached to 158,220.

The P&SHD confirmed that 230 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 5 in Kasur, 9 in Nankana Sahib, 3 in Sheikhupura, 20 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Attock,18 in Jehlum, 3 in Gujranwala,4 in Mandi Bahauddin,10 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 5 in Gujrat,67 in Faisalabad,1 in Jhang,8 in Toba Tek Singh,4 in Chiniot, 2 in Sargodha,1 in Mianwali, 10 in Multan,1 in Vehari, 2 in Lodharan,1 in Khanewal,1 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Rajanpur,1 in Bahawalpur, 5 in Bahawalnagar, 3 in Rahimyar Khan,4 in Okara and 2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this report.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,949,179 tests for COVID-19 so far while 143,652 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department had urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and use face masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

In case of symptoms of coronavirus, contact immediately on helpline 1033 , the health care department urged the people.