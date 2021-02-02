UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 46 Lives, 424 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 01:38 PM

COVID-19 claims 46 lives, 424 new cases reported in Punjab

The coronavirus claimed another 46 precious lives in 24 hours whereas 424 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday across the province which turned the death toll to 4,793

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed another 46 precious lives in 24 hours whereas 424 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday across the province which turned the death toll to 4,793.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached to 158,220.

The P&SHD confirmed that 230 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 5 in Kasur, 9 in Nankana Sahib, 3 in Sheikhupura, 20 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Attock,18 in Jehlum, 3 in Gujranwala,4 in Mandi Bahauddin,10 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 5 in Gujrat,67 in Faisalabad,1 in Jhang,8 in Toba Tek Singh,4 in Chiniot, 2 in Sargodha,1 in Mianwali, 10 in Multan,1 in Vehari, 2 in Lodharan,1 in Khanewal,1 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Rajanpur,1 in Bahawalpur, 5 in Bahawalnagar, 3 in Rahimyar Khan,4 in Okara and 2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this report.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,949,179 tests for COVID-19 so far while 143,652 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department had urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and use face masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

In case of symptoms of coronavirus, contact immediately on helpline 1033 , the health care department urged the people.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Accountability court bars Shehbaz Sharif from talk ..

17 minutes ago

IRSA releases 63,900 cusecs water

4 minutes ago

Mirwaiz among 500 most influentional Muslims

4 minutes ago

Jammu & Kashmir dispute settlement key to sustaina ..

4 minutes ago

VP FPCCI lauded KP govt for reducing ratio of unem ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Detention Body Asks Court to Replace Naval ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.