COVID-19 claims 46 lives, infects 1,038 more people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 39,905 with 1,038 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,016 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Forty-six corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 45 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and one out of the hospitals had perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

Out of the total 46 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 20 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 2,490 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 2.46 percent. It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 20 percent, Lahore 23 percent, Bahawalpur 28 percent and Multan 42 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gilgit 30 percent, Abbottabad 32 percent, Karachi 25 percent and Swat 25 percent.

Around 305 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 42,113 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 13,992 in Sindh, 13,427 in Punjab, 8,519 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,170 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,188 in Balochistan, 325 in GB, and 492 in AJK.

Around 882,332 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 944,065 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 19,822, Balochistan 26,331, GB 5,734, ICT 82,207, KP 136,313, Punjab 344,379 and Sindh 329,279.

About 21,828 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,273 have perished in Sindh among 17 of them died in hospitals on Tuesday.

10,567 in Punjab had died with 19 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 18 of them died in the hospitals and one out of the hospitals.

4,240 in KP where six of them died in hospitals on Tuesday, 773 in ICT, 297 in Balochistan among three of them died in the hospitals on Tuesday, 108 in GB and 570 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 13,934,493 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,749 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.