COVID-19 claims 46 lives, infects 1,119 more people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The national tally on Thursday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 36,215 with 1,119 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,763 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Forty-six corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 40 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and six out of the hospitals had perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

Out of the total 46 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 18 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 2,494 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care among four of them admitted in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 3 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 18 percent, Lahore 20 percent, Bahawalpur 28 percent and Multan 40 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gilgit 30 percent, Abbottabad 31 percent, Karachi 26 percent and Multan 25 percent.

Around 282 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 37,196 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 13,755 in Sindh, 7,619 in Punjab, 9,527 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,419 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,030 in Balochistan, 372 in GB, and 474 in AJK.

Around 887,095 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 945,184 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 19,844, Balochistan 26,409, GB 5,745, ICT 82,253, KP 136,474, Punjab 344,512 and Sindh 329,947.

About 21,874 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,292 have perished in Sindh among 15 of them died in hospitals and four out of the hospitals on Wednesday.

10,586 in Punjab had died with 19 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 17 of them died in the hospitals and two out of the hospitals.

4,247 in KP where seven of them died in hospitals on Wednesday, 773 in ICT, 297 in Balochistan, 108 in GB and 571 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Wednesday.

A total of 13,971,689 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,746 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.