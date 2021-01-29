COVID-19 claims 46 lives, infects 1,644 more in 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in the country on Friday reached 32,726 with 1,644 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,167 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Forty six corona patients died on Thursday, 38 in hospitals and eight in their respective homes or quarantines, according to the latest update of the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh. Out of the 46 deaths, 17 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 37 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 41 percent, Peshawar 27 percent and Lahore 37 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Peshawar 41 percent, Multan 34 percent, Karachi 36 percent and Rawalpindi 24 percent.

Around 301 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 43,381 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 12,151 in Sindh, 16,970 in Punjab, 6,800 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,152 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 527 in Balochistan, 370 in GB, and 411 in AJK.

Around 496,745 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 541,031 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 8,953, Balochistan 18,798, GB 4,909, ICT 41,176, KP 66,451, Punjab 156,404 and Sindh 244,340.

About 11,560 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 3,969 perished in Sindh among 12 of them died on Thursday. Seven of them died in hospitals and five out of the hospital.

4,681 in Punjab had died with 20 deaths in past 24 hours. 17 of them perished in the hospital and three out of the hospital. 1,879 in KP where nine of them died in hospitals on Thursday, 476 in ICT among four of them died in the hospital on Thursday, 194 in Balochistan among one of them died in the hospital in past 24 hours, 102 in GB and 259 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 7,848,316 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,590 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.