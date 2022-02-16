Covid-19 Claims 49 More Lives In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 16, 2022 | 12:47 PM
The NCOC data shows 2,465 new cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2022) Pakistan reported 49 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours , the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Wednesday.
The Official data showed that 2,465 new cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.
The data said that 49,553 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained four point nine seven percent while 1,534 patients of Coronavirus are still in critical care.