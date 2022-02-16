UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims 49 More Lives In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 16, 2022 | 12:47 PM

Covid-19 claims 49 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

The NCOC data shows 2,465 new cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2022) Pakistan reported 49 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours , the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The Official data showed that 2,465 new cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.

The data said that 49,553 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained four point nine seven percent while 1,534 patients of Coronavirus are still in critical care.

Related Topics

Pakistan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinese mainland reports 46 new local COVID-19 cas ..

Chinese mainland reports 46 new local COVID-19 cases

26 minutes ago
 S.Korea adds over 1 mln jobs in January

S.Korea adds over 1 mln jobs in January

26 minutes ago
 Nayeem Khan urges world to take effective cognizan ..

Nayeem Khan urges world to take effective cognizance of Indian brutalities in II ..

26 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Wednesday

28 minutes ago
 Russia announces end of Crimea military drills, tr ..

Russia announces end of Crimea military drills, troops leaving

28 minutes ago
 Petrol price per litre jack up by Rs 12.03

Petrol price per litre jack up by Rs 12.03

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>