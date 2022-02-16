Covid-19 claims 49 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

(@Abdulla99267510)

The NCOC data shows 2,465 new cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2022) Pakistan reported 49 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours , the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The data said that 49,553 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained four point nine seven percent while 1,534 patients of Coronavirus are still in critical care.