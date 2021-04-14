UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 5 Lives With 403 New Cases In Last 24 Hours

COVID-19 claims 5 lives with 403 new cases in last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :After the addition of 403 more COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 years, the confirmed cases rose to 21487 in the district with 19808 to Rawalpindi and 1679 from other districts so far.

According to data from District Health Authority,18028 patients were discharged after recovery and 5207 were quarantined including 2754 at home and 2453 in isolation. It further said that patients reported during the last 24 hours,75 belongs to Rawal Town, 124 Potohar town,110 Rawalpindi Cantt,16 Gujar khan, 54 Taxila,8 Murree,5 Kahuta,2 Kalar Syeda ,5 Islamabad and one each from Kotli Sattian,Jehlum,Attock,Chakwal and Karachi.

"Presently 194 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city counting 28 in Holy Family Hospital, 19 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,123 in Institute of Urology, 19 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,3 Hearts international Hospital and 2 in District Headquarter Hospital," the report said.

The report said that 5 patients have died in last 24 hours including 3 in Rawalpindi and 2 others.

