COVID-19 claims 50 more lives, infects 1,196 people

The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 23,665 with 1,196 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,964 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 23,665 with 1,196 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,964 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Fifty corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 44 of them were under treatment in hospital and six in their respective quarantines and homes on Tuesday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

Out of the total 50 deaths, 18 people died, were under treatment on ventilators. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 27 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 33 percent, Peshawar 21 percent and Lahore 37 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 61 percent, Peshawar 35 percent, Mirpur 23 percent, and Lahore 25 percent.

Around 241 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 38,453 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 9,077 in Sindh, 16,100 in Punjab, 7,142 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,705 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 350 in Balochistan, 423 in GB, and 656 in AJK.

Around 538,207 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 574,580 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 9,955, Balochistan 19,004, GB 4,954, ICT 43,753, KP 71,282, Punjab 168,891 and Sindh 256,741.

About 12,708 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4301 perished in Sindh among eight of them died during past 24 hours. Four people had expired in the hospital and four out of the hospital.

5,269 in Punjab had died with 32 deaths in past 24 hours. 31 deaths have occurred in the hospital and one out of the hospital. 2,050 in KP where six of them died in hospital and one out of the hospital on Tuesday, 494 in ICT among one of them died in the past 24 hours in hospital, 199 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 293 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 8,790,986 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,084 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.