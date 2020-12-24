UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 51 More Lives In Punjab On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:15 PM

The pandemic COVID-19 claimed another 51 precious lives in 24 hours, whereas 695 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The pandemic COVID-19 claimed another 51 precious lives in 24 hours, whereas 695 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday across the province.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD),the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 133,874,while the total deaths were recorded as 3,783 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 373 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,5 in Sheikhupura,2 in Nankana Sahib,61 in Rawalpindi,1 in Chakwal, 1 in Attock,8 in Jehlum,14 in Gujranwala,1 in Mandi Bahauddin,1 in Hafizabad,10 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal,13 in Gujrat,30 in Faisalabad,1 in Toba Tek Singh, 2 in Chiniot,15 in Jhang,13 in Sargodha,2 in Mianwali,4 in Khushab, 10 in Bhakkar,1 in Layyah, 22 in Multan,1 in Khanewal,10 in Vehari,2 in Dera Ghazi Khan,23 in Bahawalpur,13 in Bahawalnagar,1 in Muzaffargarh,26 in Rahimyar Khan,1 in Rajanpur, 17 in Okara, 7 in Pakpattan and 3 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,344,649 tests for COVID-19 so far,while 121,216 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 244 hospitals across the province where 8,264 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients. Altogether 3,786 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 494 beds were occupied so far.

The Punjab Health Department allocated 669 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 328 ventilators were in use while 343 ventilators were spare so far.

So far 2,778 frontline Healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged.

