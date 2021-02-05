COVID-19 claims 53 lives, infects 1,302 more people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 32,454 with 1,302 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,684 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

53 corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 46 were under treatment in hospital and seven in their respective homes or quarantines died on Thursday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Sindh followed by the Punjab.

It added that out of the total 53 deaths during last 24 hours 30 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 34 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 28 percent, Peshawar 29 percent and Lahore 33 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 43 percent, Multan 39 percent, Karachi 26 percent and Rawalpindi 29 percent.

Around 270 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 37,020 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 11,567 in Sindh, 11,492 in Punjab, 6,633 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,808 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 564 in Balochistan, 360 in GB, and 596 in AJK.

Around 507,502 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic spread, a total of 551,842 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 9,144, Balochistan 18,844, GB 4,913, ICT 41,734, KP 68,004, Punjab 159,705 and Sindh 249,498.

About 11,886 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,059 perished in Sindh among 23 of them died on Thursday. 18 of them died in hospital and five out of the hospital.

4,840 in Punjab had died with 19 deaths in past 24 hours. 17 of whom died in the hospital and two out of the hospital on Thursday. 1,941 in KP where ten of them died in hospital on Thursday, 478 in ICT, 196 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 270 in AJK with one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Thursday.

A total of 8,122,447 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,345 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.