Covid-19 Claims 57 Lives During Past 24 Hours: NCOC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 03:07 PM

The national tally on Monday of Covid-19 positivity prevailing in the country was recorded 6.32 percent with a rising trend of deadly pandemic disease

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The national tally on Monday of Covid-19 positivity prevailing in the country was recorded 6.32 percent with a rising trend of deadly pandemic disease.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) took to Twitter to announce the daily update of the disease trends.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The country in past 24 hours conducted some 57,131 tests across all the federating units, out of which 3,613 people were tested positive.

However, some 57 people died in past 24 hours due to the contagious infection including both under treatment in the hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes.

