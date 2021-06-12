COVID-19 claims 57 lives, infects 1,194 more people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The national tally on Saturday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 42,717 with 1,194 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,038 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :The national tally on Saturday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 42,717 with 1,194 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,038 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Fifty-seven corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 53 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and four out of the hospitals in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in Sindh followed by the Punjab.

Out of the total 57 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 28 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 2,760 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 3.34 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 21 percent, Lahore 25 percent, Bahawalpur 22 percent and Multan 42 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gilgit 30 percent, Swat 26 percent, Karachi 28 percent and Multan 28 percent.

Around 325 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 35,695 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 11,458 in Sindh, 9,657 in Punjab, 10,081 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,582 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 886 in Balochistan, 364 in GB, and 667 in AJK.

Around 875,581 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 939,931 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 19,723, Balochistan 26,152, GB 5,698, ICT 82,065, KP 135,569, Punjab 343,703 and Sindh 327,021.

About 21,633 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,220 have perished in Sindh among 22 of them died in hospitals and two out of the hospitals on Friday.

10,479 in Punjab had died with 22 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. 20 of them died in the hospitals and two out of the hospitals.

4,203 in KP where nine of them died in hospitals on Friday, 769 in ICT, 292 in Balochistan, 108 in GB and 562 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospitals on Friday.

A total of 13,781,668 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,990 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.