COVID-19 claims 57 lives, infects 1,502 more people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The national tally on Thursday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 30,225 with 1,502 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,732 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Fifty-seven corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 48 of them were under treatment in hospital and nine in their respective quarantines and homes on Wednesday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

It added that out of the total 57 deaths during last 24 hours 26 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 37 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 23 percent, Peshawar 28 percent and Lahore 35 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Peshawar 42 percent, Multan 23 percent, Karachi 23 percent and Lahore 21 percent.

Around 267 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 37,452 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 11,015 in Sindh, 13,333 in Punjab, 7,066 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,747 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 473 in Balochistan, 360 in GB, and 458 in AJK.

Around 516,683 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 559,093 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 9,334, Balochistan 18,898, GB 4,923, ICT 42,279, KP 68,972, Punjab 162,391 and Sindh 252,296.

About 12,185 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,171 perished in Sindh among 14 of them died on Wednesday. 11 of them died in hospital and three died out of the hospital.

4,982 in Punjab had died with 34 deaths in past 24 hours. 28 of them died in the hospital and six out of the hospital on Wednesday. 1,976 in KP where six of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 481 in ICT, 197 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 276 in AJK among three of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Wednesday.

A total of 8,325,543 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,189 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.