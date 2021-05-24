UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 57 Lives, Infects 3,060 More People

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 02:09 PM

The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 62,917 with 3,060 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,693 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 62,917 with 3,060 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,693 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Fifty-seven corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 52 of whom were under treatment in hospital and five out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed by the Punjab.

Out of the total 57 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 17 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 4,367 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 5.21 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

According to John Hopkins Bloomberg school of Public Health, the percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven't been tested yet.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 43 percent, Multan 67 percent, Bahawalpur 40 percent and Peshawar 35 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Bahawalpur 37 percent, Swabi 47 percent, Peshawar 39 percent and Multan 59 percent.

Around 506 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 58,670 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 21,808 in Sindh, 22,735 in Punjab, 7,533 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,162 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,254 in Balochistan, 458 in GB, and 720 in AJK.

Around 820,374 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 903,599 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 18,808, Balochistan 24,583, GB 5,500, ICT 80,418, KP 129,883, Punjab 334,760 and Sindh 309,647.

About 20,308 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,920 have perished in Sindh among nine of them died in hospital and two out of hospital on Sunday.

9,784 in Punjab had died with 16 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. 13 of them in the hospital and three out of hospital.

3,950 in KP where 26 of them died in hospital on Sunday, 745 in ICT, 270 in Balochistan, 107 in GB and 532 in AJK among four of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Sunday.

A total of 12,837,818 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 4,763 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

