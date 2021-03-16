COVID-19 claims 58 more lives, infects another 2,511 people

The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 23,355 with 2,511 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,307 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 23,355 with 2,511 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,307 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Fifty-eight corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 55 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and three out of hospitals in respective quarantine or home, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 58 deaths occured during last 24 hours, 24 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 30 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 46 percent, Bahawalpur 27 percent and Lahore 34 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 66 percent, Peshawar 46 percent, ICT 38 percent and Lahore 30 percent.

Around 258 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 35,303 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 8,511 in Sindh, 13,727 in Punjab, 6,205 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,369 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 398 in Balochistan, 377 in GB, and 716 in AJK.

Around 573,014 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 609,964 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 11,089, Balochistan 19,233, GB 4,961, ICT 48,495, KP 76,379, Punjab 188,225 and Sindh 261,582.

About 13,595 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,461 perished in Sindh where three deaths occured in the hospitals during past 24 hours.

5,812 in Punjab had died with 43 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 40 of them in the hospital and three out of the hospital. 2,169 in KP where 10 of them died in hospital on Monday, 526 in ICT, 202 in Balochistan, 103 in GB and 322 in AJK among two of then succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospital on Monday.

A total of 9,565,066 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,394 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.