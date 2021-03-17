UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 61 Lives, Infects 2,351 More People

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 12:18 PM

The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 22,792 with 2,351 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,853 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 22,792 with 2,351 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,853 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Sixty-one corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 56 of whom were under treatment in hospital and five out of hospital in respective quarantine or home, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 61 deaths occurred during last 24 hours, 22 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 33 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 43 percent, Bahawalpur 27 percent and Lahore 37 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Gujrat 67 percent, Peshawar 51 percent, ICT 40 percent and Multan 31 percent.

Around 263 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 38,799 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 8,878 in Sindh, 16,132 in Punjab, 7,001 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,260 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 545 in Balochistan, 334 in GB, and 649 in AJK.

Around 575,867 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 612,315 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 11,161, Balochistan 19,247, GB 4,965, ICT 48,938, KP 76,819, Punjab 189,362 and Sindh 261,823.

About 13,656 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,468 perished in Sindh where seven deaths occured during past 24 hours. Six in the hospital and one out of the hospital.

5,853 in Punjab had died with 41 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 40 of them in the hospital and one out of the hospital. 2,179 in KP where seven of them died in hospital and three out of the hospital on Tuesday, 529 in ICT among three deaths in hospital during past 24 hours, 202 in Balochistan, 103 in GB and 322 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 9,603,865 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,487 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

