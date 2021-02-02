COVID-19 claims 63 lives, infects 1,220 more people

The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 33,365 with 1,220 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,285 people recovered from the disease while the pandemic claimed sixty three lives ,during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 33,365 with 1,220 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,285 people recovered from the disease while the pandemic claimed sixty three lives ,during the last 24 hours.

Sixty Three corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 53 were under treatment in hospital and ten in their respective homes or quarantines died on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

It added that out of the total 63 deaths during last 24 hours 34 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 45 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 35 percent, Peshawar 28 percent and Lahore 35 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Peshawar 42 percent, Multan 33 ,percent, Karachi 33 percent and Rawalpindi 22 percent.

Around 295 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 38,813 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 10,355 in Sindh, 14,879 in Punjab, 6,296 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,171 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 424 in Balochistan, 361 in GB, and 327 in AJK.

Around 502,537 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 547,648 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 9,050, Balochistan 18,830, GB 4,909, ICT 41,493, KP 67,419, Punjab 158,220 and Sindh 247,727.

About 11,746 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,004 perished in Sindh among eight of them died on Monday. Four of them died in hospital and four out of the hospital.

4,793 in Punjab had died with 46 deaths in past 24 hours. 40 of them perished in the hospital and six out of the hospital. 1,912 in KP where six of them died in hospital on Monday, 475 in ICT, 196 in Balochistan among one of them died in hospital on Monday, 102 in GB and 264 in AJK with two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Monday.

A total of 8,005,794 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,508 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.