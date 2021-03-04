COVID-19 claims 64 lives, infects 1,519 more people

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The national tally on Thursday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 17,117 with 1,1519 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 987 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Sixty-four corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 61 of them were under treatment in hospitals and three in their respective quarantines and homes on Wednesday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 21 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 35 percent, Peshawar 16 percent and Lahore 35 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Gujrat 94 percent, Peshawar 39 percent, Lahore 25 percent and ICT 26 percent.

Around 211 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID-affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 40,473 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 9,052 in Sindh, 16,875 in Punjab, 6,857 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,766 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 771 in Balochistan, 392 in GB, and 760 in AJK.

Around 555,242 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 585,435 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 10,371, Balochistan 19,084, GB 4,957, ICT 44,921, KP 73,007, Punjab 174,191 and Sindh 258,904.

About 13,076 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,388 perished in Sindh among 16 of them died during past 24 hours. 15 died in the hospital and one out of the hospital.

5,480 in Punjab had died with 39 deaths in past 24 hours. 37 occurred in the hospital and two out of the hospital. 2,096 in KP where five of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 503 in ICT among three of them died in the hospital on Wednesday, 200 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 307 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospital in past 24 hours.

A total of 9,097,413 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,994 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.