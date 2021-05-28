COVID-19 claims 67 lives, infects 2,482 more people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 58,611 with 2,482 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,822 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Sixty-seven corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 60 of whom were under treatment in hospital and seven out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

Out of the total 67 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 33 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 4,132 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care among 23 of them admitted in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 4.8 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

According to John Hopkins Bloomberg school of Public Health, the percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven't been tested yet.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 39 percent, Multan 69 percent, Bahawalpur 28 percent and Peshawar 36 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala 40 percent, Swabi 37 percent, Peshawar 37 percent and Multan 53 percent.

Around 490 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan.

Some 51,625 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 14,529 in Sindh, 20,903 in Punjab, 8,110 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,273 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,450 in Balochistan, 490 in GB, and 870 in AJK.

Around 834,566 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 913,784 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 19,060, Balochistan 24,908, GB 5,545, ICT 80,927, KP 131,411, Punjab 337,775 and Sindh 314,158.

About 20,607 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,988 have perished in Sindh among 20 of them died in hospital and two out of hospital on Thursday.

9,925 in Punjab had died with 26 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 22 of them in the hospital and four out of hospital.

4,025 in KP where 15 of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Thursday, 753 in ICT among two of them died in the hospital on Thursday, 273 in Balochistan, 107 in GB and 536 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Thursday.

A total of 13,057,951 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 4,501 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.