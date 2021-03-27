COVID-19 claims 67 lives, infects 4,468 more people

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The national tally on Saturday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 42,384 with 4,468 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,137 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Sixty-seven corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 62 of whom were under treatment in hospital and five out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 67 deaths occured during last 24 hours, 22 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 72 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 62 percent, Gujranwala 60 percent and Lahore 57 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 89 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 73 percent and Swat 61 percent.

Around 394 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 44,279 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 11,134 in Sindh, 16,473 in Punjab, 8,029 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,601 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 656 in Balochistan, 311 in GB, and 1,075 in AJK.

Around 593,282 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic spread, a total of 649,824 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 12,245, Balochistan 19,453, GB 4,990, ICT 55,056, KP 83,630, Punjab 210,095 and Sindh 264,355.

About 14,158 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,487 perished in Sindh where one death occured in hospital during past 24 hours.

6,190 in Punjab died with 48 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 43 of them were in the hospital and five out of hospital. 2,274 in KP where 14 of them died in hospital on Friday, 557 in ICT among two deaths in hospital during past 24 hours, 205 in Balochistan, 103 in GB and 342 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Friday.

A total of 10,021,070 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,426 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.