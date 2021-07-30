COVID-19 claims 68 more in Cuba

(@FahadShabbir)

BOGOTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) Coronavirus claimed 68 people in the last 24 hours in the island nation of Cuba, officials said on Friday.

The Cuban Health Ministry said the latest fatalities pushed the death toll from coronavirus up to 2,628.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country grew by 8,607 in the last 24 hours to 366,985, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, more than 3 million Cubans have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccines.

Cuba also announced that its homegrown coronavirus vaccine Abdala will be administered to pregnant women across the country.