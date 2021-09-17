UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 68 More Lives

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 12:57 PM

COVID-19 claims 68 more lives

The national tally of active COVID-19 cases was recorded 65,725 on Friday with 2,928 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 13,716 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The national tally of active COVID-19 cases was recorded 65,725 on Friday with 2,928 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 13,716 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Sixty-eight corona patients have died during past 24 hours, including those who were under treatment in the hospitals and also in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

There were 4,960 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 5.

08%.

Some 57,626 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday. Around 1,125,952 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,218,749 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 33,628, Balochistan 32,707, GB 10,222, ICT 103,720, KP 170,391, Punjab 419,423 and Sindh 448,658.

About 27,072 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

A total of 18,740,356 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Died Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

No polio case detected in last seven months: Dr Fa ..

No polio case detected in last seven months: Dr Faisal

4 minutes ago
 ANF foils ice-drug smuggling bid at Peshawar airpo ..

ANF foils ice-drug smuggling bid at Peshawar airport

48 seconds ago
 'Ebola is defeated', says Congolese professor who ..

'Ebola is defeated', says Congolese professor who discovered virus

50 seconds ago
 NADRA Chairman rules out impression of directing E ..

NADRA Chairman rules out impression of directing ECP

9 minutes ago
 'Flying Tiger' ace WW2 pilot dies at 103

'Flying Tiger' ace WW2 pilot dies at 103

4 minutes ago
 Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 90-day mi ..

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 90-day mission

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.