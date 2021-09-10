COVID-19 claims 7 lives; 150 new infections in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 150 patients were reported during last 24 hours in the district with 138 belonged to Rawalpindi and 12 from other districts while seven people had lost the battle of life.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Friday, among the new cases,18 belonged to Rawal Town,32 from Potohar town,34 from Rawalpindi Cantt,26 from Gujar Khan,21 from Taxila, five from Chakwal,three from Kotli sattian,two each from Islamabad, AJK ,Sargodha,Kahutta and Kallar syeda while one case was reported from KPK.

"Presently 20 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in Holy Family Hospital, 44 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,71 in Institute of Urology,34 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, five in District Headquarter hospital, four in Bilal hospital, three each in Hearts international hospital and Attock hospital while one was admitted in Akhtar Memorial Trust hospital.

" The report updated that eight patients were on ventilators in critical condition,80 stable and 97 on oxygen.

Around 2,318,907 people including 40,127 health workers and 2,278,780 other citizens aged above 18 years have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus while the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 8.72 per cent in the district, it added.