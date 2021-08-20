Covid-19 claims 70 more lives, positivity hovers over 6%

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The national Covid-19 positivity ratio on Friday was recorded 6.23% with 3,239 more people testing positive and 3,027 infected individuals recovered from the deadly contagious disease.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

Seventy corona patients have died during past 24 hours, including those under treatment in the hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

There were 4,893 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

Some 51,982 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday.

Around 1,002,430 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 17,115,272 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 30,314, Balochistan 31,755, GB 9,526, ICT 95,491, KP 155,153, Punjab 377,208 and Sindh 417,439.

About 24,783 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.