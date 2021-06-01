COVID-19 claims 71 lives, infects 1,771 more people

The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 57,336 with 1,771 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 3,397 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 57,336 with 1,771 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 3,397 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Seventy-one corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 63 of whom were under treatment in hospital and eight out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

Out of the total 71 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 30 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 3,842 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 3.71 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

According to John Hopkins Bloomberg school of Public Health, the percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven't been tested yet.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 31 percent, Lahore 35 percent, Faisalabad 27 percent and Multan 69 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Bahawalpur 34 percent, Swabi 41 percent, Karachi 38 percent and Multan 47 percent.

Around 443 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

Some 47,633 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 13,398 in Sindh, 21,881 in Punjab, 6,455 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,220 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,392 in Balochistan, 309 in GB, and 978 in AJK.

Around 844,638 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 922,824 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 19,250, Balochistan 25,218, GB 5,588, ICT 81,257, KP 132,822, Punjab 340,110 and Sindh 318,579.

About 20,850 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,039 have perished in Sindh among 19 of them died in hospital on Monday.

10,039 in Punjab had died with 40 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 32 all of them died in the hospital and eight out of the hospital.

4,079 in KP where six of them died in hospital on Monday, 762 in ICT among two of them died in the hospital on Monday, 280 in Balochistan among three of them died in the hospital on Monday, 107 in GB and 544 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Monday.

A total of 13,269,214 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 4,161 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.