UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 73 Lives, Infects 5,152 More People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 01:32 PM

COVID-19 claims 73 lives, infects 5,152 more people

The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 82,276 with 5,152 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 3,362 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 82,276 with 5,152 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 3,362 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Seventy-three corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 71 of whom were under treatment in hospital and two out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed by the Punjab.

Out of the total 73 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 19 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 81 percent, Nowshera 100 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent and Lahore 81 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Mardan 77 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 74 percent and Gujrat 71 percent.

Around 538 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 60,162 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 11,349 in Sindh, 34,681 in Punjab, 7,506 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,093 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,210 in Balochistan, 373 in GB, and 950 in AJK.

Around 662,845 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 761,437 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 15,669, Balochistan 20,940, GB 5,182, ICT 70,079, KP 106,500, Punjab 270,338 and Sindh 272,729.

About 16,316 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,553 have perished in Sindh among two of them died in hospital on Sunday.

7,457 in Punjab had died with 27 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 25 of them in the hospital and two out of hospital. 2,899 in KP where 32 of them died in hospital on Sunday, 642 in ICT among six of them died in hospital on Sunday, 223 in Balochistan, 103 in GB and 439 in AJK among six of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Sunday.

A total of 11,204,529 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 630 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 5,349 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Died Gujrat Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Gujranwala Nowshera Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday From

Recent Stories

Moscow Says US Rejects Proposal to Ease Sanctions ..

3 minutes ago

PM is likely to address the nation today

9 minutes ago

Team ‘Uncle Saeed’ reaches last-eight of NAS P ..

10 minutes ago

Two passengers held at Peshawar airport over fake ..

3 minutes ago

New Zealand says it will set China policy, not Fiv ..

3 minutes ago

UK Mulls New Laws to Protect Against 'Hostile' Cou ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.