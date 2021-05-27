COVID-19 claims 75 more lives, infects 2,726 others

The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 59,018 as 2726 more people tested positive for the deadly virus with 75 deaths reported across the country during the last 24 hours on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 59,018 as 2726 more people tested positive for the deadly virus with 75 deaths reported across the country during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

Out of total 75 deaths, 68 patients were under treatment in various hospitals while seven others were at their respective quarantines or at homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths reported from the Punjab and Sindh followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 42 percent, Multan 66 percent, Bahawalpur 38 percent and Peshawar 34 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas including Gujranwala 46 percent, Swabi 40 percent, Multan 54 percent and Bahawalpur 37 percent.

About 502 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 62,706 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 22,043 in Sindh, 24,914 in Punjab, 7,771 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,177 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,418 in Balochistan, 476 in GB.

About 831,744 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 911,302 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 19,008, Balochistan 24,823, GB 5,533, ICT 80,779, KP 131,027, Punjab 337,073 and Sindh 313,059.

About 20,540 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,966 have perished in Sindh while 22 of them died in hospital and two out of hospital on Wednesday.

The death tally in Punjab reached to 9,899 as 24 more people lost their lives during last 24 hours in the province.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19 more deaths reported taking the tally to 4009 in the province, three deaths reported in ICT taking the tally to 751, Balochistan's tally reached to 273 with two new deaths reported. The death tally reached to 107 and 535 in GB and AJK respectively as three more people died in AJK.

A total of 13,006,326 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 4496 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.