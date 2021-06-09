COVID-19 claims 77 lives, infects 1,118 more people

The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 44,987 with 1,118 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,244 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 44,987 with 1,118 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,244 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Seventy-seven corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 69 of whom were under treatment in hospital and eight out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

Out of the total 77 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 33 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators. There were 3,024 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 2.54 percent. It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Islamabad 22 percent, Lahore 28 percent, Bahawalpur 36 percent and Multan 54 percent. The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Abbottabad 31 percent, Peshawar 29 percent, Karachi 31 percent and Gujranwala 29 percent.

Around 371 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 43,900 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 12,660 in Sindh, 17,052 in Punjab, 8,128 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,370 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 873 in Balochistan, 340 in GB, and 477 in AJK.

Around 869,691 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 936,131 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 19,566, Balochistan 25,961, GB 5,664, ICT 81,871, KP 134,928, Punjab 343,031 and Sindh 325,110.

About 21,453 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 5,164 have perished in Sindh among 19 of them died in hospital and one out of the hospital on Tuesday. 10,397 in Punjab had died with 48 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. 41 of them died in the hospital and seven out of the hospital. 4,170 in KP where six of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 766 in ICT, 291 in Balochistan among one of them died in the hospital on Tuesday, 107 in GB and 558 in AJK among two of them in the hospital succumbed to the deadly virus on Tuesday.

A total of 13,663,666 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,280 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.