COVID-19 Claims 8 More Patients, Infects 274 Others

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 05:04 PM

COVID-19 claims 8 more patients, infects 274 others

As many as 8 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,343 and 274 new cases emerged when 11,225 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 8 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,343 and 274 new cases emerged when 11,225 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday. He added that 8 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,343 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 11,225 samples were tested which detected 274 cases that constituted 2.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,009,634 tests have been conducted against which 258,003 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.6 percent or 241,480 patients have recovered, including 224 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,180 patients were under treatment, of them 11,780 were in home isolation, 7 at isolation centers and 393 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 357 patients was stated to be critical, including 48 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 274 new cases, 147 have been detected from Karachi, including 63 from East, 30 South, 19 Korangi, 15 Central, 17 West and 3 Malir. Hyderabad has 29, 14 Badin, Dadu 9, Khairpur, Sanghar and Matiari 7 each, Larkana 6, Sujawal and Thatta 5 each, Kamber, Umerkot and Tando Allahyar 4 each, Ghotki, Tando Muhammad Khan and Jacobabad 3 each, Nausheroferoze and Sukkur 2 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

