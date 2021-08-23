UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 80 More Lives, Active Cases Reach Over 89 Thousands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded as 89,919, one of the highest during fourth wave of pandemic on Monday with 3,772 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 3,107 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

80 corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 75 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and five of them were perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Out of the total 80 deaths occurred, 33 of them were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 5,390 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition with 89 infected people admitted during past 24 hours in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 7 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 40 percent, Bahawalpur 66 percent, Peshawar 41 percent and Multan 69 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Abbottabad 72 percent, Swat 65 percent, Gujranwala 59 percent, and Peshawar 55 percent.

Around 486 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan.

Some 53,881 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 14,322 in Sindh, 21,289 in Punjab, 11,814 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,343 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 681 in Balochistan, 350 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 1,082 in AJK.

Around 1,012,662 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,127,584 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 30,746, Balochistan 31,845, GB 9,656, ICT 96,390, KP 157,148, Punjab 380,844 and Sindh 420,955.

About 25,003 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 6,612 people perished in Sindh, 22 of them died in the hospitals on Sunday.

11,557 people died in Punjab died with 30 deaths occured in past 24 hours. Some 25 individuals died in the hospitals and five out of the hospitals.

As many as 4,797 people expired in KP, 25 of them died in hospitals on Sunday, 852 individuals died in ICT, one of them perished in the hospital on Sunday, 335 people died in Balochistan, 170 infected people perished in GB, and 680 people died in AJK, two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospital on Sunday.

A total of 17,276,450 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.

Some 5,889 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.

