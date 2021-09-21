UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 81 More Lives In Pakistan In Last 24 Hours

Tue 21st September 2021 | 02:52 PM

COVID-19 claims 81 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

The NCOC data shows that as many as 1,897 positive cases have  surfaced in the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2021) Pakistan reported 81 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The National Command and Operation Centre data showed that as many as 1,897 positive cases have surfaced in the country in a single day.

The statistics showed that 46,231 tests were conducted on Monday and positivity ratio remained 4.10 percent.

Taking to Twitter, National Command and Operation Centre warned that necessary daily life services would be discontinued from 1st October to those people who fail to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

It asked all people to get vaccinated against the virus at the earliest to keep their lives smooth.

