COVID-19 claims 86 deaths, records 3,884 new cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The national tally of COVID-19 cases recorded persistent rise on Tuesday with 84,427 total active cases with 3,884 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,669 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The national tally of COVID-19 cases recorded persistent rise on Tuesday with 84,427 total active cases with 3,884 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,669 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Eighty-six corona patients have died during past 24 hours, including both under treatment in the hospitals and those in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

There were 4,530 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 7.84 percent. The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

Some 49,506 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday.

Around 967,073 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,075,504 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 27,507, Balochistan 31,234, GB 8,876, ICT 91,217, KP 149,056, Punjab 365,824 and Sindh 401,790.

About 24,004 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 6,235 people perished in Sindh, 11,239 people died in Punjab.

As many as 4,570 people expired in KP, 821 individuals died in ICT, 332 people died in Balochistan, 157 infected people perished in GB, and 650 people in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 16,551,440 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.